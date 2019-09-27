Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Schoolgirl who died after alleged Newcastle hit-and-run named

Melissa Tate, 10, from Kenton, who died after a suspected hit-and-run. Credit: Northumbria Police

A schoolgirl who died following an alleged hit and run suspected hit-and-run in Newcastle has been named as 10-year-old Melissa Tate from Kenton.

At about 6.40pm on Wednesday Northumbria Police received a report that a Melissa had been seriously injured following a collision on Hillsview Avenue in Kenton.

She was taken to hospital by paramedics but died yesterday afternoon.

Officers have been supporting her family and released her name today.

Northumbria Police Chief Inspector, Chris Grice, said her family were “devastated” by what has happened.

He said:

This is understandably a difficult time for the family and it is something that nobody should have to go through.

Specialist officers have been supporting them since Melissa was involved in the collision on Wednesday night and they continue to do so.

We will remain with them over the coming days and weeks and will be on hand to help them in any way we can.

This incident has had a big impact on the community in Kenton and I know that residents will come together to support Melissa’s family.

However, I would ask that people respect their privacy at this time and allow them to grieve as a family.”

– Chief Inspector Chris Grice, Northumbria Police

A 23-year-old man, who is believed to be the driver, remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

A second 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender also remains in police custody.

Two women – aged 31 and 28 – arrested by police on suspicion of perverting the course of justice have since been released under investigation.

Ch Insp Grice urged anyone with any information to come forward.

They can contact officers on 101, quoting log 923 25/09/19 or reporting it online at the Northumbria Police website.

In addition, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.