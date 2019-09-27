Schoolgirl who died after alleged Newcastle hit-and-run named

A schoolgirl who died following an alleged hit and run suspected hit-and-run in Newcastle has been named as 10-year-old Melissa Tate from Kenton.

At about 6.40pm on Wednesday Northumbria Police received a report that a Melissa had been seriously injured following a collision on Hillsview Avenue in Kenton.

She was taken to hospital by paramedics but died yesterday afternoon.

Officers have been supporting her family and released her name today.

Northumbria Police Chief Inspector, Chris Grice, said her family were “devastated” by what has happened.

He said: