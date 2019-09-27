- ITV Report
Schoolgirl who died after alleged Newcastle hit-and-run named
A schoolgirl who died following an alleged hit and run suspected hit-and-run in Newcastle has been named as 10-year-old Melissa Tate from Kenton.
At about 6.40pm on Wednesday Northumbria Police received a report that a Melissa had been seriously injured following a collision on Hillsview Avenue in Kenton.
She was taken to hospital by paramedics but died yesterday afternoon.
Officers have been supporting her family and released her name today.
Northumbria Police Chief Inspector, Chris Grice, said her family were “devastated” by what has happened.
He said:
A 23-year-old man, who is believed to be the driver, remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.
A second 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender also remains in police custody.
Two women – aged 31 and 28 – arrested by police on suspicion of perverting the course of justice have since been released under investigation.
Ch Insp Grice urged anyone with any information to come forward.
They can contact officers on 101, quoting log 923 25/09/19 or reporting it online at the Northumbria Police website.
In addition, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.