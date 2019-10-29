Scarlett Moffatt begs public to "be kind" after hate mail delivery at her home

TV personality Scarlett Moffatt has pleaded with the public to think about the impact of trolling after she received a "vile" letter to her home address.

The 29-year-old from County Durham, who rose to fame on Gogglebox before winning I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, was back on television with a new Channel 4 show 'The Tribe Next Door'. Following mixed reviews, Scarlett admitted it has been a 'tough week' in the press.

On Instagram, Scarlett posted a snippet of the letter to her 2 million followers.

The handwritten note makes several cruel remarks, with comments on Scarlett's weight, appearance and accent. Insults visible on the letter included, "Your appearance on 'Tribe' was atrocious - so fat" and "Your mouth looks strange like a pork chop sliced in half".