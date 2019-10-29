- ITV Report
Scarlett Moffatt begs public to "be kind" after hate mail delivery at her home
TV personality Scarlett Moffatt has pleaded with the public to think about the impact of trolling after she received a "vile" letter to her home address.
The 29-year-old from County Durham, who rose to fame on Gogglebox before winning I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, was back on television with a new Channel 4 show 'The Tribe Next Door'. Following mixed reviews, Scarlett admitted it has been a 'tough week' in the press.
On Instagram, Scarlett posted a snippet of the letter to her 2 million followers.
The handwritten note makes several cruel remarks, with comments on Scarlett's weight, appearance and accent. Insults visible on the letter included, "Your appearance on 'Tribe' was atrocious - so fat" and "Your mouth looks strange like a pork chop sliced in half".
After initially posting a more positive caption alongside a photograph of the letter, Scarlett then filmed a message on her Instagram story, explaining the real effect it had on her.
In tears, Scarlett said she thought 'it was the right thing to do' to show how distressing it had been.
"I'm just a person; I'm someone's daughter, someone's girlfriend, someone's sister. I feel like sometimes people on telly, you think we're not real-life people, but we are and we have feelings."
Last year, Scarlett hit out at trolls who criticised her appearance, and made an emotional plea for a change to be made “with our society”.
A series of tweets in July 2018, detailed how 'grown adults' had forced Scarlett 'to tears', with further comments about her appearance.
Scarlett ended her Instagram video with a message to her fans, thanking them for the kind messages she was 'inundated with', after sharing the distressing letter.