Teenager who killed a solicitor with a screwdriver jailed for life
A teenager who stabbed a lawyer to death with a stolen screwdriver has been jailed for life at Newcastle Crown Court with a minimum term of 15 years.
Ewan Ireland was 17-years-old when he killed Peter Duncan in the Eldon Square shopping centre in Newcastle in August.
His family urged the judge not to allow Ireland to "devastate any more families."
The 52-year-old was allowing the teenager to pass through a doorway when the two brushed past each other. Ireland then stabbed Mr Duncan in the heart.
At the time of the attack, Ireland was on bail after pleading guilty to affray. He was also subject to a 12-month conditional discharge for battery and under investigation for robbery.
The teenager had previously appeared in court 17 times for 31 criminal offences.
In an emotional statement read to the court, Mr Duncan's widow said:
Maria Duncan said a doctor saying her husband would not survive "[will] haunt me every single day".
Mr Duncan's father said his death had "created a black hole" in the lives of the entire family.
The court heard that Mr Duncan's 15-year-old son was in Newcastle city centre that evening going to the cinema.
He saw the cordoned off area outside the shopping centre without relating it was his father who had been attacked.
Ireland had stolen the screwdriver he used in the attack from a Poundland store earlier that day.
Jane Fairlamb, Detective Chief Inspector at Northumbria Police, said Ewan Ireland was in an "agitated state" when the two "brushed past" one another:
The teenager turned 18 in October, allowing him to be identified in news reports.
The judge said Ireland's defending started at the age of 14. A psychiatrist for the defence reported Ireland had "severe autism spectrum disorder" and "intermittent explosive anger" which made him unable to control "impulsive or anger based aggressive outbursts."
Detective Chief Inspector Fairlamb said Ewan was "young", but "old enough to be responsible for his actions."