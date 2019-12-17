Teenager who killed a solicitor with a screwdriver jailed for life

A teenager who stabbed a lawyer to death with a stolen screwdriver has been jailed for life at Newcastle Crown Court with a minimum term of 15 years.

Ewan Ireland was 17-years-old when he killed Peter Duncan in the Eldon Square shopping centre in Newcastle in August.

His family urged the judge not to allow Ireland to "devastate any more families."

The 52-year-old was allowing the teenager to pass through a doorway when the two brushed past each other. Ireland then stabbed Mr Duncan in the heart.

At the time of the attack, Ireland was on bail after pleading guilty to affray. He was also subject to a 12-month conditional discharge for battery and under investigation for robbery.

The teenager had previously appeared in court 17 times for 31 criminal offences.