Jessica Breeze cleared of murder and manslaughter after stabbing her father

A woman who killed her bullying and abusive father has been cleared of his murder and manslaughter after a jury accepted she was acting in self defence.

Jessica Breeze, 20, wept as she was cleared of the charges following a trial at Teesside Crown Court where she admitted she stabbed Colin Brady, 49, with the longest kitchen knife in the house last June.

She and her mother Kelly Breeze were in the property in Keith Road, Middlesbrough, with Mr Brady when he flew into a rage, attacked his daughter and then his partner when she tried to intervene.

Both women said Mr Brady punched and spat at them before threatening to kill them both. Jessica Breeze said she then grabbed a knife and plunged it into his back.

Giving evidence during the trial, Miss Breeze who was 19 at the time, told the jury: "I didn't want him to die, I just wanted him to stop."