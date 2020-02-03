- ITV Report
Jessica Breeze cleared of murder and manslaughter after stabbing her father
A woman who killed her bullying and abusive father has been cleared of his murder and manslaughter after a jury accepted she was acting in self defence.
Jessica Breeze, 20, wept as she was cleared of the charges following a trial at Teesside Crown Court where she admitted she stabbed Colin Brady, 49, with the longest kitchen knife in the house last June.
She and her mother Kelly Breeze were in the property in Keith Road, Middlesbrough, with Mr Brady when he flew into a rage, attacked his daughter and then his partner when she tried to intervene.
Both women said Mr Brady punched and spat at them before threatening to kill them both. Jessica Breeze said she then grabbed a knife and plunged it into his back.
Giving evidence during the trial, Miss Breeze who was 19 at the time, told the jury: "I didn't want him to die, I just wanted him to stop."
Moments before, she had been one digit away from dialling 999 and alerting the police to what was going on, when her father demanded she hand over her phone.
Earlier, she had also tried to flee from the locked house by jumping from an upstairs window but he grabbed her and started to strangle her on the bed, she said in court.
The prosecution had claimed she stabbed him in the back as he was leaving the house. The nursery worker told jurors she could not remember fatally stabbing her father.
The knife pierced his left lung to a depth of 18cm, and although paramedics took him to the nearby James Cook University Hospital, he could not be saved.
After the jury cleared her of murder and the alternative charge of manslaughter
Jessica Breeze was then embraced by some family members in the public gallery, but other relatives left the courtroom in tears.
The trial heard how Mr Brady had a history of domestic violence and previous convictions, including grievous bodily harm with intent.
Outside court, Miss Breeze's solicitor Sean Grainger said