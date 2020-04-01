Remembering John Miles: Music legend performs in 'isolated global concert'

Tyneside progressive rock legend John Miles, who sadly died at the age of 72 on 6th December 2021, made a new and very different recording of his 1976 hit 'Music' back during the first Coronavirus lockdown.

The musician had spent the last 36 years performing Night of the Proms concerts all around the world, but Covid-19 restrictions back in 2020 had led to shows being cancelled and many musicians put into lockdown.

But the social distancing measures didn't stop the hit-maker from bringing people together through music.

He spoke to ITV New Tyne Tees presenter Pam Royle back in April 2020 about how he and the Antwerp Philharmonic 'Quarantine' Orchestra played 'Music' together in an isolated global performance.