Around 500 children in Newcastle have been given laptops, so they can catch up on their schoolwork during the coronavirus lockdown.

As part of a national programme, the government has supplied 1,600 laptops to Newcastle City Council to support children, who might otherwise get left behind.

Gaurav Singh has spent most of lockdown at home and unable to go to school.

He's relied on more traditional means to do his school work, but has now been given one of the laptops, to help him catch up with the school year online.

