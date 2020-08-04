Last Friday's scorching weather saw the Tyne and Wear Metro record its busiest day in months as thousands of people flocked to the beach.

Beauty spots across the region were packed as the UK recorded its third hottest day on record on July 31.

Transport bosses have now revealed that the brief heatwave caused a big jump in passenger numbers on the Tyne and Wear Metro.

The rail network saw ticket sales plummet during lockdown, with ridership down by up to 95 per cent at one stage, though that has recovered recently to around one third of normal levels.

The prospect of soaking up some sunshine was clearly enough to tempt many people back onto public transport, with 57,000 Metro journeys recorded last Friday - around 54% of pre-Covid levels.

It is the first time since March that the Metro has recorded passenger numbers above 50% of normal rates, but operator Nexus has said that Friday was not too busy for passengers to observe safe social distancing on trains.

Under the 'one metre plus' social distancing rules there is room for a potential 80,000 Metro passengers per day but people must wear face coverings on trains and at stations.

Nexus director general Tobyn Hughes issued a plea a couple of weeks ago for people to come back to public transport, insisting there is "plenty of space on board" and that services are "as COVID-secure as they can possibly be".

Average figures for last week as a whole showed a modest overall improvement, with passenger levels up to 42 per cent of normal levels.

Meanwhile, Metro chiefs are still waiting on news of a new bailout to keep trains running long-term - with the system facing £500,000-a-week losses without government help.

Ministers have previously given more than £16m to the Metro to help it cope with the huge drop in revenue from ticket sales, but that funding has now run out.

Local transport officials are now hopeful that an announcement on new funding will be made in the coming days.

While train services can continue to operate as normal for a short time without new government funding, a long-term lack of support would likely lead to major cuts.

The hot weather on Friday undoubtedly contributed to the growth in Metro passenger numbers. More people are gradually starting to return to Metro as lockdown measures ease in our region, although the numbers are still well below pre-lockdown levels.

Nexus also pointed out that it has put in place new signage, queuing systems, hand sanitiser points and deep cleaning measures. More than 90 per cent of passengers have been observing rules on face coverings.