Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died following an assault in Sunderland.

Shortly before 4pm on Saturday police received a report that a 36-year-old man had been assaulted on Borough Road.

He was taken to hospital and did asa result of his injuries yesterday.

An investigation was launched and police have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Two other men – aged 31 and 29 – were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.

“First and foremost are thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly lost his life as a result of this tragic incident.

DI Barr also asked that the family's privacy be respected.

I would like to make it clear that all those involved were known to each other and there is no wider risk to members of the public in the area. A team of detectives are now working to establish the facts and we’d encourage any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 727 010820. Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information at the Northumbria Police website.