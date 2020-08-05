A man has been charged with manslaughter following a fatal assault in Sunderland.

Liam Wright, 32, of Rangoon Road, Sunderland, has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Wednesday.

Police were called to an incident on Borough Road on Saturday after receiving a report that a man had been assaulted.

The victim - who has now been named as Carl Loughran, 36, of Sunderland - was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He subsequently died on Monday as a result of those injuries.

Northumbria Police Detective Inspector Graeme Barr, the senior investigating officer on the case, said: “This has been a devastating time for Carl’s family and we have dedicated family liaison officers who will offer them any support they need as they come to terms with this tragic loss.

“They have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

“This was a violent altercation that happened in the street which sadly resulted in the victim suffering significant injuries, which he died from as a result two days later.

“An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this incident. One man has now been charged and is due to appear before the courts, and I would ask the public not to speculate or do anything that may prejudice those live proceedings.

“I would like to thank members of the public who have already come forward with information, and would urge any other witnesses – or people who were in the area and who may have dashcam footage – to get in touch as soon as possible, if you have not already.”

Two other men who were arrested shortly after the incident – aged 31 and 29 – remain under investigation.