The fallout of the failed Newcastle United takeover continues after Newcastle City Council's chief executive has written to the Premier League demanding answers on their role in the vetting process.

It was announced last week that the potential buyers withdrew their offer for the club after a delay in the Premier League reaching a decision.

The consortium, including Saudi Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, had lodged a £300m bid with current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley - but after 17 weeks, there was no news from the Premier League.

The council's Chief Executive, Pat Ritchie, has written to the Premier League seeking clarity on the collapse of the deal.

The city's council wants to know why a deal that could have potentially seen millions ploughed into other projects in the region, collapsed.

Cities that host Premiership clubs these investments can be about more than football - the impact of such investment into the wider city and region can be transformational.

Ms Ritchie has also offered to meet with the Premier League to see if a compromise can be reached in the weeks ahead.

Here is Pat Ritchie's letter in full:

As Chief Executive of Newcastle City Council, I write to express my concern and disappointment that the Premier League took so long to consider the proposed takeover ofNewcastle United Football Club and that as a result of those delays the deal seems to have collapsed.

Whilst we understand that the Premier League has due process to follow you will also be aware that for cities that host Premiership Clubs these investments can be about more than football – the impact of such investment into the wider city and the region can be transformational.

As our city starts to rebuild and emerge from COVID we are clear that continuing investment and job creation in the city will play a critical part in our recovery. Our city-centre development zones are ready for investment and the partners involved in this deal were keen to work with us to unlock commercial activity.

Members of the consortium spear-heading this deal had made a clear long-term commitment to the city to help drive growth and regeneration, from investment in the city’s physical infrastructure to working with the Newcastle United Foundation. The Foundation’s main objective is to support the local community using the power of football to encourage learning, support employability and promote healthy lifestyles that make a real difference to the lives of disadvantaged children.

It is on this basis that I write to request an explanation of the reasons behind the lack of decision making over this 17 week period. We are keen to understand if there is an opportunity to pursue a compromise that both satisfies the Premier League’s concerns and also helps demonstrate the positive impact that football can deliver to the city and facilitate much-needed growth.

I am happy to discuss this further with your officers – and happy to share the wider investment ambitions of the partners if you are willing to take this opportunity. I look forward to hearing from you.

A petition calling for an independent investigation into the takeover process has been signed by over 81,000 people.

ITV News reached out to the Premier League for comment, but no response has been offered.