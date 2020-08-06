Three swimmers rescued off the Northumberland coast are said to have been just minutes away from drowning when they were found.

The holidaymakers from London were swept out to sea as they strayed in the dangerous currents of Bamburgh beach. By the time the RNLI lifeboat reached the trio, they had been in the water for more than an hour.

The group were spotted being dragged out by the tide towards the Farne Islands. Upon rescue, two were treated in hospital for hypothermia.

The Seahouses RNLI lifeboat team which responded to the incident on Wednesday 5 August, also shared news of two other rescues their volunteers completed in the same day.