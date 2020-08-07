Detectives investigating the disappearance of Natalie Jenkins have released CCTV footage of two witnesses that they would like to speak to.

The two men were seen walking on CCTV just after 2am on Park Road South on 11th December, and police believe they could have seen Natalie in the area of Albert Park in the early hours of the 11th.

On the footage, one man is seen walking near to Albert Park towards Linthorpe Road before another man with a bike meets up with him and they walk together.

Deputy Senior Investigating Officer Leigh Dack said: “We know that Natalie walked on Park Road South towards Albert Park at around 23:38 on 10th December 2019 and it is possible that these men may have seen Natalie in and around that area after that time.

“We would encourage them to come forward because they might have seen something that is the missing piece of the jigsaw. We are actively investigating Natalie’s disappearance and are leaving no stone unturned in a bid to seek answers for her family and bring those responsible for her murder to justice.”

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is bailed pending further enquiries. A 65-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has now been released with no further action.

Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 rewards for information that leads to a conviction of the person or persons responsible for Natalie’s murder.