All this week thunderstorms are increasingly likely to develop over the south of the UK and will generally track north or north-westwards, potentially affecting all parts of the UK at some points during this period.

Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning could reach further north at times over Scotland and Northern Ireland.

These could occur at any time of the day. Of the area highlighted, at present the west of Northern Ireland and west of Scotland seem less likely to be affected than other areas, but still could not be ruled out.

Where the storms occur, rainfall totals of 30-40 mm could fall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving 60-80 mm in 3 hours, although these will be fairly isolated.