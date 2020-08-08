A COVID-19 test centre has opened in Middlesbrough town centre for the weekend.

This is in the Centuria South car park at Teesside University, accessed from Wilton Street behind the Camel’s Hump pub.

It is open until 4pm today and from 10am-4pm tomorrow People are urged to book a test online or by calling 119 in advance.

Those who arrive at the site will be supported to register.

This site is being operated on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care It was opened as part of a response by Middlesbrough Council and Public Health England to 28 connected cases in the town over the past week.

Environmental health officers will trace the contacts of anyone who has tested positive and contacts will be advised to isolate for 14 days.

Public health officials have reminded residents in the town to follow five pieces of advice:

If you develop symptoms, however mild, book a test online or by calling 119. The symptoms of coronavirus are a new high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

If you’re advised to isolate you MUST stay at home

Wear a face covering in public places to protect yourself and others

Continue to wash your hands regularly with soap and hot water

Keep your distance from others when outside your home

As well to the town centre site, people with symptoms can book a test at the drive-through centre at the unused Sainsbury’s site near the Riverside Stadium.

That facility is open from 8am-8pm, seven days a week and tests should be booked online or by calling 119.