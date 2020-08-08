The Tyne and Wear Metro has been given another £8.5m from the Government to keep trains running as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit passenger numbers.

The cash, a third round of support confirmed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, is expected to prop up the struggling network until the end of October.

This 12-week grant is not however the guaranteed long-term package of funding that North East transport chiefs were hopeful of securing just last week.

At the height of the coronavirus lockdown, Metro was losing around £1m a week as passenger numbers plummeted by up to 95 per cent.

While more people are gradually going back onto public transport again, network operator Nexus estimates that it still faces a weekly deficit of around £500,000 without government support.

The COVID-19 crisis has had a major impact on Metro journeys and they remain around 40 per cent of what we would normally expect. There has been gradual growth since lockdown has eased, shops have re-opened, and more people have returned to work, which is positive news. However, we expect the recovery to be slow going, which is why Government support is essential for Metro.

Mr Kearney added that Nexus remained "on dialogue" for longer-term support.

£24,700,000 Government cash the Tyne & Wear Metro has received since May

Metro has now received a total of £24.7m from the Government since May, but bosses had been hoping for a long-term guarantee that the Department for Transport (DfT) would cover its losses until passenger numbers return back to normal levels.

The government has, however, confirmed that it will be giving rolling support to bus companies - who will get £218m over the next eight weeks, plus up to £27.3m per week after that until funding "is no longer needed".

Money for the Metro and other light rail networks will be reviewed at the end of this 12-week period, the DfT confirmed.