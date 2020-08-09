Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Middlesbrough, bringing the total in the last week to 32.

Middlesbrough Council was made aware of the cases last night following four positive tests for the virus, which were carried out on Thursday.

The authority has said it is working with Public Health England’s North East Health Protection Team to contact trace the cases. This process will identify any links with the cluster of 28connected cases reported over the past week.

A spokesman said that "close monitoring of new cases will continue" and urged anyone with symptoms to book a test online or by calling 119.

There is capacity for more than 1,000 tests in Middlesbrough today.

A mobile testing unit will again be in the Centuria South car park at Teesside University, open from 10am – 4pm. Anyone who arrives at the mobile testing unit without a booking, will be supported to register so they can get a test.

To book a test online, visit this website: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/testing-and-tracing/get-a-test-to-check-if-you-have-coronavirus/

The regional testing site at an unused Sainsbury’s near the Riverside Stadium is also open from 8am until 8pm every day.