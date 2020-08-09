Five new cases of COVID-19 in Middlesbrough have been confirmed today.

Public health officials have made the town's council aware of the positive tests, four of which date from Friday and one from Wednesday.

This brings the total reported there in the last week to 37.

The authority and Public Health England’s North East Health Protection Team have started contact tracing work.

It is believed the cases are linked to the cluster reported over the past week.

As you’d expect, we’re keeping a close eye on things. We’re being cautious but not panicking. We think these cases are linked to a small number of households via family and friends. We’ll keep everyone updated so we can protect people’s health and jobs.

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms - even if they are mild - has been urged to book a test online or by calling 119.

The symptoms of coronavirus are a new high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

A mobile testing unit which opened this weekend will be in the Centuria South car park at Teesside University tomorrow.

The car park is accessed from Wilton Street behind the Camel’s Hump pub. The centre is open from 11am – 3pm on Monday.

To book call 119 or visit this website: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/testing-and-tracing/get-a-test-to-check-if-you-have-coronavirus/. Anyone who arrives at the mobile testing unit without a booking, will be supported to register so they can get a test.

The regional testing site at the unused Sainsbury’s near the Riverside Stadium is also open from 8am until 8pm every day. To attend, people should book online or call 119.