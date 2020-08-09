Anglers and other river users are being urged to help prevent the spread of a disease thought to have killed dozens of crayfish in North Yorkshire.

Forty native white-clawed crayfish were discovered on the River Leven at Crathorne. It is thought that so-called 'crayfish plague' is responsible for the deaths, and samples have been sent to a laboratory for analysis.

Now river users are being asked to ensure that equipment and clothing is cleaned before it is used in other water courses, to prevent the potential transmission of disease.

We would always urge people to check, clean and dry their footwear and equipment after spending time in and around watercourses. Anything that has contact with the water and riverbank needs to be cleaned thoroughly after use with warm water and environmentally friendly detergent. Then thoroughly dried for 48 hours to make sure any nasty parasites are killed.

The agency stresses that crayfish plague is only harmful to white-clawed crayfish and cannot be transmitted to other fish or animals.