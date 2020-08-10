Customers who visited Manjaros restaurant in Middlesbrough are being urged to stay alert after two diners tested positive for Covid-19.

Two people from the same family who tested positive for coronavirus on August 5 were at the Linthorpe Road restaurant on Monday, August 3, from 4.30pm.

They did not pick up the infection from Manjaros.

The family informed Manjaros of the positive tests and the business is now assisting Middlesbrough Council in its extensive contact tracing efforts.

As a precautionary measure, the Council is making a public appeal for those who were in the restaurant on August 3 to remain mindful of symptoms.

Anyone who develops symptoms should self-isolate and book a test. The symptoms of coronavirus are a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste.

Middlesbrough Council and Public Health England are responding to an increase in cases in recent days. The Council was informed of one new positive test on Monday. The positive test dates from Saturday (August 8).

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said: "We're being ultra-cautious by making this appeal but safety comes first.

"It's been fantastic to see so many people supporting the town's restaurants, but from time to time we might get an episode like this.

"Anyone who visited Manjaros last Monday in the couple of hours from 4.30pm just needs to be alert to symptoms, however mild.

"If you develop any symptoms, self-isolate until you can arrange a test and help us keep a tight grip on the virus."

Manjaros owner Peter Williams said: "We've got social distancing, hand sanitiser and signage in place to keep customers safe.

"We're working with the Council on the details we need to keep on our customer register in the event of anyone testing positive.

"If you were here last Monday, please don't be alarmed, you just need to follow the advice."

Judith Hedgley, Head of Public Protection at Middlesbrough Council, said: "The risk of transmission in a situation like this is low if everyone has followed advice on social distancing and hand hygiene.

It's vital people respond if they have symptoms. We're working with all hospitality businesses in the town on the importance of collecting customer information so close contacts can be traced in the event of positive cases.

Middlesbrough Council is reminding businesses their customer registers should record:

the name of every customer and their telephone number

if in a group or from the same household the name of the lead person and their telephone number

the time the customer or group arrived and where they sat (eg table number)

Records can be either handwritten or electronic but they need to be accurate and clearly legible.

Businesses should encourage their customers and visitors to share their details in order to support NHS Test and Trace and to reassure them that their details will only be used where necessary to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Mobile Covid-19 test centres will be at the Centuria South car park at Teesside University from 10.30am until 3.30pm on Tuesday (August 11).

The car park is behind the Camel's Hump pub and is accessed from Wilton Street.

From Wednesday (Aug 12) to Sunday (Aug 16) the centre will be at the Newport Community Hub, St Paul's Road, TS1 5NQ.

It's still the case that people are urged to book online or by calling 119 - but anyone who arrives without a booking will be assisted to register.

The centre is operated on behalf of the Department of Health & Social Care and has been deployed in response to a local increase in cases.

Test centre operating times:

Tuesday, August 11: 10.30am - 3.30pm

Wednesday, August 12: 11am - 3pm

Thursday, Aug 13 - Sunday, Aug 16: 10am - 4pm

In addition, the permanent test centre at the Sainsbury's site near the Riverside Stadium is open from 8am until 8pm daily.