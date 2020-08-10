A Centre that provides a range of services to help survivors of domestic and sexual abuse cope with the long term impact of their experience has been granted funding from the Office of Police, Crime & Victims’ Commissioner for Durham.

The Just for Women Centre submitted an application for a share of the £400,000 of funding from Ministry of Justice allocated to the Durham Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner to support specialist organisations providing help to victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

The funding is solely for these specialist organisations many of whom have faced unprecedented challenges as they adapt and change how they deliver their vital services, during the COVID-19 Crisis.

This funding will help the Just for Women Centre to increase their telephone and online advice and support for clients, as well as providing a safe space where survivors can disclose, seek advice and receive support to enable them to cope and recover from their traumatic experiences.

The centre offers a range of support services that aim to increase confidence and self-esteem, help survivors to access appropriate training/coaching along with counselling and specialist trauma support. The increased capacity the funding has brought has enabled their workers to provide support to even more victims and to those who have previously have had no, or very little, support and have had to cope with ongoing issues including mental health, social isolation, stigma, social attitudes, post-traumatic stress, anger/resentment and behaviour issues.

The Just for Women counselling service can work with more complex problems and explore the sometimes intense and complicated feelings that a survivor experiences, ensuring that any traumatic memories can be worked through together with the counsellor.

Steve White Acting Durham Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner said: “It is fantastic that we are able to support Just for Women with this funding. It has been remarkable how key support organisations in County Durham and Darlington, have adapted during this time in order to continue to provide their vital services, enabling more victims to access the support they need.”

“Being in lockdown and extended shielding situations has not been easy for anyone, but even harder for the victims of these crimes and their families. There are so many myths surrounding domestic abuse and sexual violence."

It is not just about physical hurt, it is also psychological and it does not only occur in intimate relationships. We need victims to know that they do not need to suffer, help is available throughout this ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The Just for Women Centre is one of fourteen organisations to share in the funding. This emergency COVID-19 funding is designed to help organisations who provide support for victims of domestic abuse or sexual violence adapt and survive this ongoing pandemic. The funding is there to enable the organisation to continue to provide their tailored services, enabling victims to cope and recover from their experience.

It is there to address any short term income disruption caused by COVID-19 such as loss of fundraising activities, helping to meet any essential costs for sustaining their current activities during the pandemic, such as additional IT equipment to move services online, covering the cost of extra staffing due to increase in demand for services or to cover costs for those who are unable to work due to the COVID-19.

Linda Kirk, Just For Women said: "As founder of the JFW centre I cannot express enough how much this funding will help those who have been subject to this kind of abuse. We will endeavour to build on this service and hope to reach out to those who need this support/Therapy.

There has been such a rise in historic abuse over the past 5 years and we have seen many cases of victims who have been so brave to step forward to tell their stories, Social attitudes have changed more now for individuals to come forward. After-care services are needed with the influx of those seeking justice and closure to help them move forward with their lives."

Women and girls can access support from Just for Women by contacting them through their Facebook page.