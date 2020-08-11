An outdated County Durham bus station is to be replaced with a brand-new building.

Planning permission has been approved by Durham County Council for preparations to begin in autumn which will see the existing Durham Bus Station, on North Road, demolished and in its place have a bigger and more modern hub.

The new bus station has been designed to increase the overall space for passengers in a light and airy setting. There will also be improved facilities, such as increased toilet provision, including parent and child and a changing facility, as well as increased seating and space in the passenger circulation and waiting areas.

The design will provide increased visibility and safety for buses entering and leaving the station. This includes increasing the reversing area for buses leaving bays and improved visibility when exiting onto North Road.

Investment in the new station is part of the council’s plans to support the county in its economic recovery following the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

It's hoped by improving transport links, it'll help support businesses in their recovery from the pandemic by attracting visitors, and increase footfall into the city centre to support the city’s independent retailers, hospitality sector, and its indoor and outdoor market.

In advance of the demolition, temporary bus stops will be built on North Road and Milburngate, with the stops being available for passengers to use from early 2021 while work is ongoing. During this period, all bus services will be moved on-street with stop locations and timetables advertised in advance.

Demolition of the building is expected to begin early next year with construction to start in Spring 2021 with the completed building open to the public by Summer 2022.

Cllr Carl Marshall, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: “We’re delighted to be moving on to the next stage of the regeneration of North Road, with the investment in a brand new, state-of-the-art bus station for our residents, visitors, and businesses.

“The new station has been designed to create a modern transport hub that fits the historic nature of Durham but also is a safe and welcoming space for those who are coming and going from the city. We would like to thank the residents of the city and the surrounding villages who took part in the consultation and helped to inform the design.

“As plans have been approved, we can now all look forward to construction starting which will bring us this new, spacious and accessible station.

"Our plan for Durham Bus Station is part of a wider vision to improve transport links, which in turn will help boost our economy, and enhance towns and villages across the county. Durham City is very much open for business as usual and we encourage visitors to come and enjoy our excellent facilities and visitor attractions.”