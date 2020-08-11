On the 10th August, Public Health England released their latest figures on cases and deaths from coronavirus.
Since the start of the pandemic, the North East has seen:
cases of coronavirus
deaths from coronavirus
Figures released on Monday, August 10 by NHS England show that no further coronavirus related deaths have been recorded by any NHS Trusts in our region -
Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust
Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0
Total number of deaths at the trust: 7
North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust
Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0
Total number of deaths at the trust: 174
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust
Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0
Total number of deaths at the trust: 325
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0
Total number of deaths at the trust: 202
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust
Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0
Total number of deaths at the trust: 140
South Tees NHS Foundation Trust
Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0
Total number of deaths at the trust: 255
Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust
Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0
Total number of deaths at the trust: 7
Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0
Total number of deaths at the trust: 116
County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust
Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0
Total number of deaths at the trust: 252
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust
Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0
Total number of deaths at the trust: 135
Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust
Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0
Total number of deaths at the trust: 82
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0
Total number of deaths at the trust: 214
The ONS have also conducted research into how often people are using facemasks, and how comfortable they feel with the easing of lockdown, and found the following:
This week, almost all adults (96%) who had left their homes saidthey had worn a face covering to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)– an increase from 84% last week and 71% the week before.
Almost 4 in 10 adults (37%) said they would feel comfortable orvery comfortable eating indoors at a restaurant this week, an increase fromlast week (34%).
Of those adults who had left their homes this week, more than 1in 5 (21%) said they had visited a café, pub or restaurant, an increase from10% three weeks ago (period covering 8 July to 12 July 2020).
Over 4 in 10 adults (41%) reported that the coronavirus wasaffecting their well-being this week; of these adults, 14% reported that theywere worried about a possible job loss.
Over half of adults (53%) reported they currently see familymembers less than they did prior to the coronavirus pandemic, despite theeasing of restrictions.