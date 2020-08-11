On the 10th August, Public Health England released their latest figures on cases and deaths from coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, the North East has seen:

15,505 cases of coronavirus

2,439 deaths from coronavirus

Figures released on Monday, August 10 by NHS England show that no further coronavirus related deaths have been recorded by any NHS Trusts in our region -

Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust

Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0

Total number of deaths at the trust: 7

North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0

Total number of deaths at the trust: 174

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0

Total number of deaths at the trust: 325

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0

Total number of deaths at the trust: 202

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0

Total number of deaths at the trust: 140

South Tees NHS Foundation Trust

Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0

Total number of deaths at the trust: 255

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust

Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0

Total number of deaths at the trust: 7

Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0

Total number of deaths at the trust: 116

County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust

Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0

Total number of deaths at the trust: 252

Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust

Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0

Total number of deaths at the trust: 135

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust

Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0

Total number of deaths at the trust: 82

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Number of deaths in the week ending 9th August: 0

Total number of deaths at the trust: 214

The ONS have also conducted research into how often people are using facemasks, and how comfortable they feel with the easing of lockdown, and found the following:

This week, almost all adults (96%) who had left their homes saidthey had worn a face covering to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)– an increase from 84% last week and 71% the week before.

Almost 4 in 10 adults (37%) said they would feel comfortable orvery comfortable eating indoors at a restaurant this week, an increase fromlast week (34%).

Of those adults who had left their homes this week, more than 1in 5 (21%) said they had visited a café, pub or restaurant, an increase from10% three weeks ago (period covering 8 July to 12 July 2020).

Over 4 in 10 adults (41%) reported that the coronavirus wasaffecting their well-being this week; of these adults, 14% reported that theywere worried about a possible job loss.