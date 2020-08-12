Northumbria Police officers found approximately £20,000 worth of drugs in a dawn raid this week.

Yesterday morning (August 11), one of Northumbria Police’s Northern Neighbourhood Support Teams executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act at an address on Rowanberry Road in Longbenton.

After searching the house, Officers found a large quantity of brown powder which testing proved to be heroin.

The seized heroin, which was just shy of a kilo, is thought to carry a street value of up to £20,000.

The officer in charge of the investigation, PC Jake Gibson, has praised the community for reporting concerns and helping police continue to tackle drug supply in the area.

PC Gibson said: “Our team has now executed over 30 warrants since November last year as part of our work to rid communities of drugs and tackle vulnerability.

“Our recent efforts have resulted in a considerable amount of drugs of all classes being taken off the streets and in excess of 50 people have been arrested during the positive police action.

“I want to reassure communities that this is ongoing work and we will not become complacent. We will work alongside partners to further support residents and businesses and continue to robustly tackle the issue.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “We have to fight the crime of drug supply. Anyone and everyone operating in the drugs world needs to be caught.

There are always vulnerable people who get caught up somewhere in the supply chain and there’s always the potential for serious harm and lives to be ruined. Every arrest that stops the flow of drugs through our region can save lives.

“Drug crime is something we are working hard to tackle and I know Northumbria Police is pulling out all the stops to bring offenders to justice and keep our communities safe.”

One of the men, aged 34, was released under investigation while the other man, aged 52, has since been charged with intent to supply a Class A drug.

The man charged appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on August 12, and has been bailed to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on September 9