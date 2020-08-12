Freshly cut grass in a Wearside park has been set alight by vandals for several days in a row, prompting anger as homes and gardens have been put at risk.

The Barnes Park Extension between the Grindon and Thorney Close areas of Sunderland has been subject to four or five arson attacks over the past few days, with youths setting fire to freshly cut grass.

Although the park is owned and managed by Sunderland City Council, grass in the park is cut by a local farmer who then collects it in the form of hay bales for use on the farm.

However, in the few days between the grass being cut and collected it has been set alight by vandals on numerous occasions, prompting anger from those living nearby.

Richie Rickaby Area Manager for Community Safety at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “With the warm and dry weather we’ve been enjoying recently our firefighters have been dealing with several grass fires in the Grindon and Thorney Close areas of Sunderland which we believe have been started deliberately.

“Setting fires might seem like harmless fun but things can easily get out of hand, a small grass fire can spread and become much larger and dangerous. If you set a fire, simply put, you are risking your lives and firefighters lives. Deliberate fires present huge risks to not only the perpetrators, cause damage to the environment, as well as presenting a challenge to our firefighters and other emergency services who respond. If we are attending deliberate fires, it means we are unavailable to attend other fires or emergencies.

“We’re working proactively with the Local Authority to have the grass cuttings removed and crews have been carrying out socially distanced deliberate fire prevention advice in the area.

“We would encourage parents to speak to their children about the risks of deliberate fire setting. We would ask anyone who has any information about deliberate fires in your area, to please contact Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558 or use firestoppersreport.co.uk.”

It is very sad to see mindless acts of vandalism in our community and we continue to work closely with the police and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service to prevent them.

Local Lib Dem councillor for Grindon and Thorney Close Stephen O’Brien has also reacted with fury, saying: “Whoever has been responsible for setting these patches of recently cut grass alight are not only wasting huge amounts of the Fire Brigade’s time and money, they are ruining the park for everyone.

“Local residents living nearby are having keep doors and windows closed until the fires are put out, whilst people with illnesses and breathing conditions are worried sick, and residents whose gardens back onto the park who are worried in case the fires spread to their properties.

“The huge fire at allotments in Southwick a few days ago shows just how much damage can be done when fires like these spread.

“Thankfully the fire brigade have been brilliant, but we shouldn’t have to put up with these mindless arson attacks. I’m encouraging anyone who may know who is responsible to contact the police or the council so they can try and catch those behind these mindless attacks.”