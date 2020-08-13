Video report by Kris Jepson

Thousands of students' A-level results have been downgraded after this year's summer exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The figures come despite record-high results and an increase in the number of students accepted onto university courses in the UK.

The pass rate in the North East is higher than anywhere else.

In England overall, the proportion of A* and A grades has gone up by 2.4% from 25.2% last year to 27.6% this year.

For the North East, it's up 1.9%, from 23.0% last year to 24.9% this year. This is slightly below the national average but above several other regions.

Exam boards downgraded nearly 40% of school leavers' grades in England, according to data from Ofqual – which amounts to around 280,000 entries being adjusted down.

Below is some important advice from Helen Thorne at UCAS:

In England overall, the pass rate (A*-E) has gone up by 0.7% from 97.5% last year to 98.2% this year.

For the North East, it's up 0.4%, from 98.3% last year to 98.7% this year. This pass rate is the highest in the country.

Teachers were told to submit the grades they thought each student would have received if they had sat the papers, alongside a rank order of students, after exams were cancelled amid the pandemic.

Exam boards then moderated these grades to ensure this year's results were not significantly higher than previous years and the value of students' grades were not undermined.

The statistics follow last minute changes to the grading system brought in by the government late on Tuesday, offering students in England a “safety net” of being able to use mock exam results as the basis for an appeal, if they are higher than the calculated grade.

The eleventh hour change came hours after Scotland’s Education Secretary announced that moderated calculated grades would be scrapped following an outcry after more than 124,000 results were downgraded.

How have exam results been downgraded?

Exam boards downgraded 39.1% of pupils' grades in England - equating to nearly two in five students having their results hit.

In England, the majority of downgrades were by a single grade - a total of 35.6%.

Fewer were brought down by two grades (3.3%) while 0.2% came down by three grades, figures from Ofqual show.

The figures, published by the Joint Council for Qualifications, cover A-level entries from students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland where around 300,000 students are receiving their results.