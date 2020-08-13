An initiative has been launched in Newcastle to stop young people drifting into a life of crime.

The police, council and charities are pooling knowledge and resources to focus on areas like drugs, theft and counterfeit goods. The programme is based on a project in Scotland which sees mentors assigned to vulnerable children.

It is part of a roll out across the UK to Newcastle, Edinburgh, and Cardiff - funded by £4.6 million from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The charity Action for Children, along with Northumbria Police and Newcastle City Council, will work with families and schools in communities over a three-year period.

The programme will target vulnerable young people on the cusp of serious organised crime such as drug supply and distribution, money laundering, stealing to order and illegal enforcement.

It will offer targeted support to 11 to 18-year-olds through intensive one-to-one support, peer mentoring, education and employment training.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, and senior members of the Police and Newcastle City Council joined representatives from Action for Children for a roundtable discussion on the innovative project which is designed to help some of Newcastle's most vulnerable children and young people.

Kim McGuinness said: "We want to see our crime figures remain low."

We want to see that figure around serious organised crime and carrying weapons reduced. And we want to see better outcomes for our young people because that's what this is all about.

The pioneering project uses 'peer mentors', many themselves former young offenders, and has been shown to be effective in offering accessible role models for teenagers who have previously resisted other types of mainstream support.

Analysis into the Scottish programme found that 71% of young people supported by the project were kept out of secure care for at least six months. By diverting four 'high risk' young people from secure care, the project represented a saving of over half a million pounds for Glasgow City Council over six months.

One teenager who had committed almost 600 offences has not reoffended since taking part in the Glasgow project.