Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has written to the Prime Minister to express her anger at the impact of A-Level results this year.

Onwurah says she has been overwhelmed by complaints from students and parents in Newcastle, who have seen results downgraded by up to three grades in some cases.

Chi Onwurah said: "Students are in tears and parents angry. Government confusion and lack of leadership once again hurting the least privileged amongst us.

One clear example is in physics where after so much hard work to widen and improve participation, the Ofqual algorithm takes no account of improvements, crushing many young women's hopes of STEM careers. This is also a blow for our future economy and we risk long term damage to the next generation of Geordies.

Onwurah also expressed her concerns on Twitter:

Last minute changes to the grading system were brought in by the government late on Tuesday, offering students in England a “safety net” of being able to use mock exam results as the basis for an appeal, if they are higher than the calculated grade.

The 11th hour change came hours after Scotland’s Education Secretary announced that moderated calculated grades would be scrapped following an outcry after more than 124,000 results were downgraded.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Thursday's results day that he had asked universities to "show the maximum amount of flexibility".

Mr Williamson has been forced to defend the 11th hour changes to the results system amid criticism from unions.