A disqualified driver who narrowly avoided prison for driving 90mph on a 30mph road has been jailed, after getting back behind the wheel one month later.

Reece Bannister has been sentenced to sixteen months behind bars after he admitted multiple driving offences relating to two separate incidents in South Shields earlier this year.

The 20-year-old narrowly avoided an immediate custodial sentence on February 25 after being convicted of dangerous driving at Newcastle Crown Court.

Background

The court was told how Bannister led police on a high-speed pursuit during which he drove at triple the speed limit, was clocked at 100mph on the A1 and drove the wrong-way on a roundabout.

He admitted a string of driving offences, including dangerous driving and driving without a licence, and escaped with a suspended prison sentence and a twelve month driving ban.

But less than a month later Bannister was back in custody after he was identified as being behind the wheel of a black Vauxhall Corsa when it collided with a parked BMW car in South Shields on March 29.

He was also on bail at that time after being arrested in relation to another police pursuit on February 13 – less than two weeks before his court appearance.

On that occasion Bannister led officers on a pursuit through the streets of Jarrow, almost hitting a three-year-old child before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing the scene on foot.

He was then arrested at his partner’s home after police knocked on the door and found him out-of-breath from his foot-race with pursuing officers.

Bannister, of Netherton Avenue, North Shields, was charged in relation to both incidents and admitted six driving offences at Newcastle Crown Court at an earlier hearing.

Sentencing

Now he has re-appeared before the same court where a judge has handed him an immediate sixteen custodial sentence and extended driving ban.

Following the case, Chief Inspector Sam Rennison, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, welcomed the jail term handed to the dangerous driver.

She said: “Reece Bannister is a young man who has his entire life ahead of him, yet he has decided to ignore the chances he has had to get on the straight and narrow.

A judge gave him an opportunity to contribute to society, and his young family, but instead Bannister has continued to put lives at risk with his behaviour. He has repeatedly got behind the wheel, despite his disqualification, and the manner of his driving at times has been absolutely appalling.

“I welcome the decision to hand him a custodial sentence as it is appears to be the only way to keep this young man from driving a car.

“Our roads are a safer place with him behind bars and I hope this sentence sends a strong message to anyone who disrespects the law in this way.”

As well as the custodial sentence handed to Bannister, he was also given an extended two year and eight month driving ban.