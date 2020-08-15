County Durham's Director of Public Health has issued an urgent plea to people living in Stanley after four people tested positive for coronavirus.

The four cases are all linked to staff or customers at the Stanley Empire Club.

Amanda Healey said: "We are urging anyone who visited the club on the 9th, 10th or 11th August to self-isolate for 14 days from the day of their visit in order to help prevent further potential spread of the virus.”

Staff from across the county council have been working with Public Health England and NHS Test and Trace since the first suspected cases came to light in order to reach as many people as possible who visited the club over those dates.

A community awareness programme has also been launched in Stanley and the surrounding areas with posters to share messages specific to those who visited the club, reminders of how to stay safe during the pandemic as well as advice and guidance for local businesses about keeping staff and customers safe.

Ms Healey added: “It is vital to remember that the power to protect our loved ones, friendsand neighbours lies in all of our hands.

"If we all follow the simple steps of Hands, Face, Space – washing our hands often for 20 seconds, covering our face in public buildings and staying 2 metres apart when possible – then we will all be doing out bit to halt the spread of this virus."