North Shields singer-songwriter Sam Fender has said he is "so glad to be back on stage" performing concerts.

Fender performed at what's thought to be the UK's first socially-distanced live music concert on Tuesday, at Gosforth Park in Newcastle, in front of around 2,500 fans.

The pop-up venue, named the Virgin Money Unity Arena, saw fans in groups of up to five watch the concert on 500 raised metal platforms.

Fender told the BBC's The One Show: "I don't care what capacity we are doing it in, I'm just glad to be back on stage."

If we prove that this works, maybe we can just do this every week or something.

He added that he is "proud" that Newcastle was leading the way for the return of live music, saying "the Geordies are flying the flag for it".

The 26-year-old said he hoped gigs would "return to normality" soon enough.

Other acts scheduled to play at Gosforth Park include Sir Van Morrison, The Libertines and Maximo Park.

Comedians Jimmy Carr and Bill Bailey will also play at the temporary arena.