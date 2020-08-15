The north east has taken part in worldwide commemorations of the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, which effectively marked the end of World War 2.

Due to the current situation around Covid-19 many council services were conducted on a smaller scale, with many councils advising people to mark the occasion from home.

In Newcastle a service was held in the city centre in Eldon Gardens and was attended by the Lord Mayor and Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes.

Councillor Forbes said: "VJ Day does not only mark the end of World War 2 but gives us a chance to remember the sacrifices of the ‘forgotten army.’

"The brave men and women who continued the fight for peace in the Far East months after the war in Europe was over.

“This year, 75 years after the war ended, we come together to remember the incredible sacrifices that were made.

On behalf of the City of Newcastle upon Tyne, we show our respects to those who lost their lives and to those whose lives were never the same again. And we renew our commitment to achieving peace and solidarity for all humankind so that no future generation suffers the way so many did in the past.

At a separate VJ Day 75 event Len Gibson, a WW2 veteran who was a prisoner of war (POW) at the hands of the Japanese, recited a poem for those who had died. He also spoke to ITV News Tyne Tees.

In Sunderland a wreath-laying service was held at the Cenotaph. The Mayor of Sunderland was joined by veterans to mark the 75th anniversary.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the event was not open to the public.

Councillor David Snowdon, the Mayor of Sunderland, said: "As Mayor of Sunderland I am honoured and proud to be attending this commemorative event, in what are unusual times for us all."

VJ Day gives us the opportunity to remember the tremendous sacrifice of all those who served in the Far-East, as well as those left behind.

In County Durham the occasion was mainly marked using virtual methods.

Durham Country Council signposted people to the Durham County Records Office website, where they had an online virtual exhibition.

Cllr Lucy Hovvels MBE, Durham County Council’s armed forces champion, said: “The 75thanniversary of VJ Day is such an important milestone and one that we can all celebrate insome way at home.

"It’s an opportunity to honour those who fought for our freedom and to pay our respects to all those who have served for their country."

In Northumberland, a small scale event was held to pay respects and remember the fallen.

A socially distanced wreath-laying ceremony was held at County Hall in Morpeth.

In attendance at the ceremony was Civic Head of the council, Cllr Ian Hutchinson, and Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Jeff Watson.

Cllr Hutchinson said: “Whilst VE Day marked the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, many thousands of Armed Forces personnel were still engaged in bitter fighting in the Far East.

“Saturday 15 August marks the 75th VJ Day and as we join the nation in a two-minute silence, we remember and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of those who contributed to victory in the Far East.”

In North Tyneside a service was held on Friday at Killingworth and live streamed on Facebook to enable residents to watch it.

In York a service was held at York Minster that included veterans and their families.

Due to coronavirus restrictions there were around 30 veterans at the service, as well as a number of dignitaries.