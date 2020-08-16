Durham County Council's Director of Public Health has said one of the four positive coronavirus cases linked to a club in Stanley has been admitted to hospital.

Amanda Healy confirmed the four cases are linked and that she was "quite concerned" at the outbreak.

She said: "I am quite concerned. Although we only have four cases they are linked and one of those cases is in hospital at the moment.

"Because of those four cases and the number of contacts that those cases have had there is the potential for an increase in that number from four up over.

Ms Healy also explained that the likely demographics of the working men's clubs meant the situation could be more risky.

She explained: "The age profile and the demographic of that might mean that they're slightly older, possibly have underlying health conditions, perhaps more people may smoke, which means that if they do become infected and become positive the health outcomes may be poorer.

"So they're really the reasons why I'm quite concerned in putting out this urgent appeal for people who have had contact on the three days that we're wanting people to self-isolate from."

The Stanley Empire Club has closed along with three other clubs: the Ball Alley, Phoenix Club and East Stanley Working Men's Club.

In Newcastle, in an unrelated incident, Dat Bar has closed after several members of staff caught the virus.

In a social media post, the company said a total closure was "a difficult decision but the right one".