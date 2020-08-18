A £60 million investment has been announced that could create around 1600 new jobs in Sunderland.

The deal between Sunderland City Council and company Legal and General will see the 25 hectare Hillthorn Park site in Washington transformed into a manufacturing hub.

The plans replace proposals to develop a waste to energy incinerator at the site.

It follows the firm's £100 million commitment to invest in Riverside Sunderland, meaning it now has a combined investment of £160m in the city.

The two-phased development plan – which is subject to planning consent - will see Legal & General develop a total of around 620,000 square feet of industrial space by 2024, over nine new commercial buildings.

Each development will be funded, procured and delivered by Legal & General, before being marketed to a range of occupiers who will create jobs for local people.

The company says it will complement the nearby International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP).

Councillor Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “This is a tremendous step forward in our strategy to supercharge the city economy and a massive vote of confidence from Legal & General that will rapidly accelerate our plans for Hillthorn Park."

James Ramsbotham, chief executive of the North East England Chamber of Commerce, said: “Sunderland’s transformation continues apace. This is the latest in a long line of positive announcements that is very much welcome in the context of a challenging time for the UK economy.