Durham Constabulary has confirmed that a body has been found in the River Tees at Broken Scar, Darlington.
A multi-agency search operation was launched shortly after 5pm on Monday following reports a teenager had gone into the river and got into difficulty.
A body was found shortly before midnight.
Formal identification has yet to take place, but it is believed to be the body of a 15-year-old boy.
The family have been informed and are being supported.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.