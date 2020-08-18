Durham Constabulary has confirmed that a body has been found in the River Tees at Broken Scar, Darlington.

A multi-agency search operation was launched shortly after 5pm on Monday following reports a teenager had gone into the river and got into difficulty.

A body was found shortly before midnight.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but it is believed to be the body of a 15-year-old boy.

The family have been informed and are being supported.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.