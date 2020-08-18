A Teesside man who pushed a police officer down stairs during a violent protest has been jailed for two years.

31-year-old Jamie Dewing, from Saltburn, travelled to London to attend a demonstration in Parliament Square on 13 June.

A female officer, who was assisting an isolated female from an opposing group, received serious injuries to her neck and back when Dewing pushed her down some stairs. The officer is still undergoing physiotherapy.

During the day of the protest, Dewing was caught on camera acting aggressively, including throwing a metal barrier at officers and repeatedly spitting at officers at cordons along Whitehall.

Police in London struggled to contain the group which had gathered on Parliament Square, claiming they were there to protect statues.

Officers were pelted with bottles during confrontations and were forced to disperse protesters who remained past a 5pm curfew that had been announced in advance.

Six officers suffered minor injuries after "pockets of violence" were directed towards the Metropolitan Police, the force said.

It added more than 100 people had been arrested during the protests, for offences such as violent disorder, assault on officers, and drunk and disorder.

As part of the post-incident investigation, his image was released to the media and Dewing was identified by an officer from Cleveland Police.

There is no excuse for this or his later actions, it was just thuggery. I’d like to thank Cleveland Police for their help in identifying Dewing. When arrested he initially denied that he was responsible, but officers had gathered extensive evidence. When faced with the overwhelming evidence against him, he pleaded guilty and has rightly been sent to prison.

As part of the investigation into recent disorder, The Met Police released images of people they would like to speak with in connection with the incident.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased that one of our officers was able to assist our colleagues at the Met Police with their investigation which has led to Jamie Dewing being brought to justice."

Dewing’s conviction and sentence is a great example of how Forces can work together to identify and arrest suspects. It shows that no matter where you travel, officers will locate you and bring you to justice for any crimes you have committed. We hope that Dewing’s sentence provides some level of comfort to the officer who was injured by Dewing whilst carrying out her duties.

On the same day, violence erupted in Newcastle City Centre after missiles were thrown at officers policing a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally. A separate group, gathering around banners emblazoned, 'Defenders of Newcastle', formed opposite the BLM rally.

Following the incident, Northumbria Police set up Operation Travis. Within 12 days of the protest, the force made 34 arrests.