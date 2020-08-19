The funeral has taken place of renowned North Yorkshire retailer, Charles Barker.

Mr Barker led the Barkers department store in Northallerton. His vision consolidated its place at the heart of the town. Mr Barker was 69 and died from cancer.

Hundreds lined Northallerton's high street to pay their respects as the cortège passed through the town.

Charles was the grandson of William Barker, who co-founded the store. William joined 'Barkers' or Oxendales as it was called then, as an apprentice in 1882.

He was born on the family farm outside Northallerton and went to school in the town before attending Scorton Grammar, where he proved his entrepreneurial skills by undercutting the school tuckshop.

When he joined the store in his early twenties, he started at the bottom. One of his first roles was to take the knots out of the string tied around parcels. A role that he often spoke about fondly.

His passion for Barkers and Northallerton was the thrust behind the modernisation and expansion of the business.

His generosity, sense of fun and his community work was well known. Children who grew up in Northallerton will remember Christmas when Charles arranged for Santa to arrive on the High street in either a tractor, a stage coach, or more recently, a double-decker bus.

Locals may also remember when he arranged for a pony to be in store for the opening of the children’s wear department in 2019.

Charles‘ son Guy, who now runs the High street said: "He was always known as a really kind, friendly gentleman and that is what he instilled in us.”

My father battled against cancer for 15 years, he always knew it was terminal cancer and didn’t expect to last as long as he did so we were really lucky to have had that.

Charles was also heavily involved with the setting up of the town’s Business Improvement District.

Charles Barker was an inspirational entrepreneur who leaves a lasting legacy to Northallerton and its business community. We were honoured to know him and work with him. His contribution to the town will never be forgotten.

Charles Barker was a generous and kind man who was extremely passionate about Northallerton and the wider community. His energy, positivity and ‘can do’ attitude has been instrumental in improving the town for many years for which we are very grateful. He will be sorely missed.

Charles will be sincerely missed by his wife Melanie, daughter Charlotte, son Guy, grandchildren, as well as all colleagues past and present at Barkers.