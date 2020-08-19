A football team in County Durham, which was set up by a furloughed worker during lockdown, is match-ready and already supporting local charities.

Gareth Coxon was furloughed from a factory when lockdown began back in March. He wanted to use his time away from work to do something positive for the local community. The 28-year-old father decided to set up a new football club and it didn't take him long to kick it off.

I've done a lot of the foundation laying from home getting paperwork sorted, getting everything official, forming my committee and management team via Zoom meetings and messenger, which isn’t ideal but it worked. Player recruitment was obviously difficult with the restrictions but as soon as people heard about the club forming I had about 70 people wanting to play.

The team has recently been able to start training sessions in line with guidance from both the government and the FA. Gareth says it's been good for him, the players and the wider community.

We have worked extremely hard to ensure that entry fees for this season are completely free so anybody and everybody can come along and enjoy matches and events. Some families can't afford to pay sky high prices to see the professional teams play so this is a perfect opportunity for them to watch some competitive action. We hope the club gives the community a sense of pride.

The team isn't just about football. They have also been working with charity Shotton Little Angels, which helps raise awareness of baby loss.

Recently, they have also helped support charity 4Louis by helping a little boy finish a 17 mile challenge.

Six-year-old Thomas Dale from Shotton Colliery ran one mile every day for 17 days in memory of his older brother, who was stillborn.

The team helped him with his final mile and £2,523.45 was raised.

Gareth and the Shotton Colliery FC team hope to build the club's profile and continue to support charities within the local community.