A 'prolific burglar' is back behind bars after he raided a beauty salon – and stole three mannequin heads.Richard Redhead, 32, has been sentenced to 33 weeks behind bars after being convicted of a string of raids across Gateshead.Redhead was jailed by magistrates in South Tyneside after admitting targeting businesses around the Metrocentre.

The court was told how Redhead had first targeted the BP petrol station on Hexham Road in Axwell Park on June 17.He swiped bottles of white wine alongside two accomplices before fleeing the store without paying.A month later he entered the Ikea at the Metrocentre where he attempted to steal £80 of solar lamps on display at the store.He was pursued by security and dropped the goods before fleeing the area on foot.Six days later he was back at the Metrocentre and was spotted by the same security guard who had chased him from Ikea.The security guard warned businesses in the area but moments later an intruder smashed his way into a salon, causing £300 of damage.The thief also made off with three mannequin heads each valued at £100.

Neighbourhood officers attended the scene and identified the thief through CCTV as Redhead and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary.Redhead, of Clavering Road, Swalwell, admitted burglary and five counts of theft on Thursday, August 4, and was jailed for 33 weeks that same day.

Richard Redhead is a prolific thief who has made the lives of business owners in Gateshead a misery in recent months. He has no thoughts for others and his motivated by his own greed and selfishness. Lockdown has been a difficult time for these businesses and it is appalling that they should be targeted at a time when we have come together as a community.

As well as his custodial sentence, he was ordered to pay £800 in compensation.