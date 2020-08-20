By Chris Conway

So now we know.

At last, some certainty for Newcastle United fans during a summer when the words, certainty and Newcastle United have rarely been used in the same sentence.

Sadly, I'm not talking about a takeover but the 20/21 Premier League fixtures.

It's West Ham away to start and then a home game against Brighton and Hove Albion - although right now - it seems pretty certain that home match will be played behind closed doors due to COVID-19.

It's hoped for a number of other games, that fans can start to return in a socially distanced fashion to Premier League grounds up and down the country by the start of October.

The old adage is that you can't judge what sort of season a team will have, until after they've played their first 10 games. Well, Newcastle's first 10 games look ok - certainly, they have the chance to pick up some early points against the likes of Burnley, Wolves, Everton and Southampton.

Newcastle are away on boxing day - no shock, because it feels like the Magpies are always away on Boxing Day and it's Manchester again. City, not United this time. By then we'll know how worried we need to be about Newcastle's Premier League future. Because make no mistake, their final 6 games are tough.

Liverpool (Ouch!). Arsenal (Urgh!). Leicester City (Deep sigh!). Manchester City (Eye roll!). Sheffield United. Fulham.

If Newcastle haven't pulled clear of danger by then - they could be in real danger of dropping into the Championship. That's why signings and a good start to the season are key. Jeff Hendrick should join on a free transfer from Burnley this week, there is talk Matty Longstaff is now going to stay. That's good.

But who is going to score all the goals? (Sorry, Joelinton - but, no!) A proper pie, mash and mushy peas with extra gravy type striker who doesn't mind bleeding for the cause is a must. Especially when you consider that the three promoted teams this year don't all massively scream 'relegation fodder' as some teams have in other years.

But let's finish on a positive. Newcastle have avoided the drop in the last few seasons and they have a good solid squad who all work well together. The other thing they have is certainty.

Now they know who they'll face and when and that is essential in working out how to keep a team in the Premier League.