Police say a 'heartless burglar' has been jailed after smashing his way into a city centre bar and attempting to steal alcohol - and cash from a charity box.

Alan Clarke broke the window of Chaplin’s Bar in Sunderland using a brick in the early hours of July 19 before climbing into the premises.

Once inside, he swiped bottles of alcohol and spirits, damaging the cash tills and taking a large quantity of coins from a charity box.

He then tipped over one of the gaming machines and tried to force it open before the bar’s owner was made aware of the break-in.

Police arrived and found Clarke, 45, inside. He had pocketed the cash and bagged up bottles of alcohol. He was also found in possession of a Stanley knife and a quantity of cocaine.

Clarke, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary, possession of a pointed article and possession of cocaine when he appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside on July 20.

Now, after appearing at Newcastle Crown Court, Clarke has been sentenced to two years behind bars for his crimes.

He showed a total disregard for both the law and the livelihood of the owner, racking up hundreds of pounds worth of damage in a cynical bid to steal alcohol and money. Clarke even had the audacity to steal coins from a charity box – his behaviour is absolutely appalling and he should be ashamed of his actions.

The Court heard how Clarke caused £4,375 worth of damage including gambling machines, tills and a newly installed screen at the counter for the new COVID-19 regulations.