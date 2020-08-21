Police are appealing for information after a 24-year-old woman died following a collision in Billingham.The incident happened around 10pm on August 19, at the junction of Cowpen Bewley Road and Macklin Avenue. It involved a grey Ford Mondeo and a motorcycle.The female rider of the motorcycle, a local 24-year-old woman, died at the scene.Specially trained officers are supporting the woman’s family.

A 39-year-old man, who had been driving the Ford Mondeo, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. Officers would like to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage which may assist their investigation, to contact them.Anyone with information can contact Sergeant Glyn Bavin from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 135551.