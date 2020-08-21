Police say aggressiveness towards their horses will not be tolerated.

It comes after a man slapped a Northumbria Police horse in an incident that also left an officer injured.

Members of the Mounted Unit was carrying out a routine patrol of Northumberland Street in Newcastle when they were approached by a member of the public on August 18th at 8.15pm.

He proceeded to 'uncomfortably pat police horses Perth and Parker, poking the equines near their mouths'.

He was asked to stop and adhere to social distancing but he returned and his pats soon turned into aggressive slaps. His behaviour escalated and an officer was left with an injured hand.

We know members of the public love our mounted section and we always encourage people to say hello to our friendly and approachable team but we will absolutely not tolerate any aggression towards or mistreatment of our hard working four-legged colleagues. I wish the injured officer, who stood in harm’s way to prevent her equine colleagues sustaining any injury, a very speedy recovery.

A near-by group of teenagers helped the officer before she was taken to hospital for treatment for a snapped tendon. Police have thanked them for their kindness.

I offer a heartfelt thank you to the teenagers who saw the struggle unfold and felt compelled to help. I know the injured officer was very touched at their show of support.

Due to the nature of the injury, it is expected the officer will require about three months of recovery before she can be considered for a return to operational deployment with the mounted section.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and has subsequently been charged with assaulting an emergency worker. He spent the night in custody and is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court next month.