Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died on Teesside.

Officers were called to an incident on Brotton Road in Carlin How, near Loftus, on Friday 21 August at 4:30pm. A 58-year-old man died in hospital after suffering serious injuries to his chest. It is believed the injuries were caused by a firearm.

Three men aged 31, 32 and 35 and a woman aged 32, all remain in police custody whilst enquiries continue.

Cleveland Police say their thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time.

Police are still continuing to appeal for anyone with any information regarding the incident or anyone with private CCTV/ dashcam footage from the time/area of the incident to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 136570.