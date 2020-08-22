Head coach Bruce said: "I'm delighted that he's committed himself. It's great to see a young local lad from North Shields staying with his boyhood club."It's taken a while, but patience is a virtue and I've always said that I was quietly confident.

"We never want to lose our good young players and it's an important time for Matty now. I do believe the speculation affected him, so let's hope we get to see the real Matty, the one who burst onto the scene before last Christmas, and let's see him come and perform to the level which we hope he can maintain."