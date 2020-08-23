A new initiative is being launched for County Durham landlords to help them avoid costly evictions and prevent homelessness.

In March, the Government introduced a freeze on evictions to help those financially hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

The ban was expected to be lifted on Sunday, but ministers have announced the ban will be extended in England and Wales by four weeks.

Durham's free specialist service, 'Stop BD You Serve', aims to help private landlords find solutions short of evictions, a costly and lenghty process.

The council had anticipated a surge in court applications from Monday and wanted it prevent unnnecessary evictions and homelesness.

The service will also provide mediation services with tenants and help tenants access benefits.

Durham County Council's cabinet member for strategic housing and assests, Cllr Kevin Shaw, said he wanted to "avoid a surge in potential homelessness as a result of a sudden wave of evictions.''

We're committed to preventing homelessness in the county and we want to work with landlords to avoid the costly and lengthy process of serving an eviction notice and help find a solution for both parties before it is too late. The effects of the coronavirus outbreak have significantly impacted the personal and financial situations of many residents in the county.

The government's decision to extend the eviction ban followed pressure from homelessness charities.

Shelter warned that more than 170,000 private tenants faced the threat of eviction, with tens of thousands of outgoing renters unable to find or access affordable homes.