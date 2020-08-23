A man has been charged with manslaughter after a suspected shooting in Carlin How.

Officers were called to an incident on Brotton Road, near Loftus, on Friday 21 August at 4:30pm. A 58-year-old man died in hospital after suffering serious chest injuries.

The 32-year-old is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday 24 August.

A further two men, aged 31 and 35, who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail.

A 32-year-old woman who was also arrested has been released with no further action.

Cleveland Police are continuing to appeal for information about the incident.