The family of a man who died following a collision in Gateshead have described him as a ‘gentle giant’ and said he will be greatly missed by everyone.

28-year-old Callum Gray was taken to hospital but died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the single car collision.

His family, who are currently being supported by specialist officers, have issued a tribute.

Callum was a really popular lad who everyone knew and loved. He was a gentle giant and a really great friend to everyone and we are absolutely devastated by his loss.

Police were called to Ryton shortly before 10.30pm on August 7.

Officers found a blue Subaru Impreza with damage from what officers now know to be a collision with a brick wall on B6315 Woodside Lane just a short distance from the junction with B6317 Main Road in Ryton.

Following the collision an investigation was launched and officers appealed to the public for any witnesses or those with information or footage to come forward.

Our thoughts go out to Callum’s family at this incredibly difficult time. We continue to offer them any support they need, and Callum’s family have asked that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with their loss. This was a tragic incident and we are committed to determining the events before and after the fatal collision.

The 28-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested following the incident, but has since been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision are asked to contact police on 101 or via their website quoting reference 1462 070820 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.