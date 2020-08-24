Punk-folk singer Frank Turner, solo acoustic star Jack Savoretti and the legendary 90s duo Lighthouse Family are the latest acts to confirm they'll play the UK's first socially distanced arena in Newcastle.

The Virgin Money Unity Arena has made global headlines by bringing world-class socially distanced live entertainment to the North East this summer. Acts take to the stage to perform for small groups on separated platforms.

Hot on the heels of a string of sell-out shows – which has included two epic performancesby local hero Sam Fender - folk-punk hero Frank Turner will return to Tyneside on September 7.

On September 18, the British-Italian artist Jack Savoretti will head to Gosforth followed by the musical duo that is Lighthouse Family on September 19.

It’s amazing to see show after show customers are complying with the guidelines and enjoying this safe outdoor arena. We hope to return to normal as soon as possible but for now, we offer the best alternative in the world to a live gig experience.

Tickets for Frank Turner, Jack Savoretti and Lighthouse Family will be on sale August 26.

