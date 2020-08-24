Police are investigating after one man died and another was found injured in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police say they attended an incident in the spa town on Sunday evening on Harcourt Drive.

Posting on social media, the force said one of the men had died at the scene.

I can reassure the residents of Harrogate that this is a tragic and isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. “Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the family of the man who sadly lost his life. Further details will be released when possible.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.