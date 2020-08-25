A five-year-old boy has died in Newcastle after being hit by a van.At 4.50pm on Monday police received a report of a collision involving a Ford Transit van and a child on Willow Avenue, in Fenham.Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital but later died.A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this timeEnquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to get in touch.The white van was towing a trailer with a digger on it at the time of the collision.

This collision has devastatingly resulted in the death of a five-year-old child. Our thoughts are with the young boy’s family at this incredibly difficult time and they will continue to be supported by our specialist officers. This is clearly a tragic time for them and I would ask that their privacy be respected.

He added: “An investigation has been launched and we are committed to establishing the circumstances surrounding this incident.“I am now appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area around that time to come forward with any information or dashcam footage.“From CCTV, we understand a taxi was in the area at the time and the driver may have seen the van prior to the collision so we are particularly keen for them to get in touch.“Also any witnesses from nearby homes or businesses, or those passing on foot, are urged to come forward.“It may prove crucial in allowing us to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.”